Narragansett robbery suspect found hiding in shed - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Narragansett robbery suspect found hiding in shed

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of Environmental Police Courtesy of Environmental Police
Courtesy of the Narragansett Police Department Courtesy of the Narragansett Police Department

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — A robbery suspect was arrested on Tuesday after being found hiding in a shed.

Willaim Diorty, 56, was the prime suspect in the robbery of a Centerville Bank branch on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the call came in reporting the robbery around 3:33 p.m. The bank, located on Boston Neck Road, was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money.

With no known direction the suspect (Diorty) could have gone, authorities from several police departments, as well as a K-9 unit were deployed to search the surrounding area.

Officials said the Environmental K-9 Police officer named Bear was able to track Diorty down in a shed fairly close to the bank.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Diorty is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

