Fatts Russell Scores Career-High 20 Points, URI Runs Past Brown - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Fatts Russell Scores Career-High 20 Points, URI Runs Past Brown Tuesday

        KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) - Fatts Russell scored a career-high 20 points with four assists, Jared Terrell added 18 points with three steals, and Rhode Island never trailed in defeating Brown 86-62 on Tuesday night.

        Jeff Dowtin scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds for Rhode Island (4-2), which now leads Brown 108-53 in the series and has won 15 of the previous 16 games against the Bears (4-3).

        Stanford Robinson scored back-to-back layups in Rhode Island's 10-2 opening run. Dowtin's layup made it a 15-point game, and the Rams led 43-25 at halftime after Russell scored 13 points in the final 3:31 of the half.

        Jarvis Garrett hit a jumper, and Terrell, named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week for the second time in his career, dunked, and Rhode Island was up 50-30 early in the second half. Cyril Langevine's jumper made it a 24-point game with 11:42 to play and the Rams were never threatened.

        Brandon Anderson scored 20 points and Desmond Cambridge added 15 with four 3-pointers for Brown.

