NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Newport Police is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two women caught vandalizing the Cliff walk.

Police posted pictures on their Facebook page overnight saying two women were seen spray painting a wall on the Cliff Walk Sunday afternoon.

Anyone who can help identify the women is asked to call the Newport Police Department at 401-847-1306.

