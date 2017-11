By: News Staff

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Police were forced to wrangle a group of alpacas after they escaped from their Attleboro pen Tuesday afternoon.

Officers found the flock near the area of Slater Street. The animals managed to escape from the Happy Snowman Farm after one of the owners left the gate open.

All the alpacas were returned safely, but it took about an hour before all they were rounded up back at the farm.

