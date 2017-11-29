NBC News fires Matt Lauer over inappropriate sexual behavior - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

NBC News fires Matt Lauer over inappropriate sexual behavior

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC News says longtime “Today'” show host Matt Lauer has been fire for “inappropriate sexual behavior.”

Lauer’s co-anchor Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of Wednesday’s “Today” show.

Guthrie read a statement from NBC News chairman Andy Lack, stating that the company has received a detailed complaint from a colleague Monday night “about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace” by Lauer.

Lack’s statement said the company found that after a serious review of the complaint it represented “a clear violation” of the company’s standards, and Lauer was terminated as a result.

Lack added in his statement that it was the first complaint about Lauer in more than 20 years at NBC, but “we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

The move comes a week after CBS News fired morning anchor Charlie Rose amid reports of sexual misconduct.

