Coventry parents arrested in death of infant

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — A Coventry couple is under arrest in connection to the death of their eight-month old Wednesday morning.

Police say they received a call prior to 6 a.m. Wednesday for an unresponsive child at a home on Tillinghast Road.

The baby girl was taken to Kent Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

32-year-old Steven Gilchrist and 32-year-old Jocelyn Belmore, the parents of the baby, were arrested and charged with neglect of a child.

Both Gilchrist and Belmore are scheduled to be arraigned in Kent County District Court Wednesday afternoon.

