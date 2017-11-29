Coventry parents arrested in death of infant - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Coventry parents arrested in death of infant

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — A Coventry couple is under arrest in connection to the death of their eight-month old Wednesday morning.

Police say they received a call prior to 6 a.m. Wednesday for an unresponsive child at a home on Tillinghast Road.

The baby girl was taken to Kent Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

32-year-old Steven Gilchrist and 32-year-old Jocelyn Belmore, the parents of the baby, were arrested and charged with neglect of a child.

Both Gilchrist and Belmore are scheduled to be arraigned in Kent County District Court Wednesday afternoon.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

