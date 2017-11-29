Former Charlestown officer sentenced for trafficking steroids, m - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Former Charlestown officer sentenced for trafficking steroids, money laundering

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Charlestown Cop Evan Speck is heading to prison, at least partially.

The 35-year-old who has been convicted of trafficking steroids and money laundering spoke outside of the federal courthouse in Providence shortly after learning his fate.

“I’m thankful that the judge took everything into consideration,” said Speck.

The judge sentenced Speck to serve weekends for the next year behind bars. He will also be under home confinement with electronic monitoring for a year and a half.

The former officer will have to publicly apologize for his mistakes taking out an ad in the Westerly Sun newspaper.

“I apologize to my colleagues all the men and women in law enforcement,” said Speck.

“There's a lot of challenges today in that field and what I did didn't necessarily help that.”

Trouble for Speck began when he filed a discrimination lawsuit against the town of Charlestown. Shortly after that, his Westerly home was raided by the feds and he stepped down from the department where he had served for 11 years.

Back in November, he pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges.

“He did get a break today and we acknowledge that. Knowing the Evan that I know he’s going to give that break to someone else who is in that situation,” said Speck’s attorney Michael Lepizzera Jr.

Speck was also sentenced to three years probation, 1000 hours of community service and he will have to pay back $536,000.

