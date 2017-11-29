UPDATE: Rt. 6 in Swansea partly open following house fire - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: Rt. 6 in Swansea partly open following house fire

SWANSEA, M.A. (WLNE) — Parts of Route 6 in Swansea have been opened after being closed to traffic in both directions while crews were working on knocking down a house fire. 

Swansea Fire officials told ABC6 News the call for the house fire came in around 3:30 p.m., at a home on Grand Army of the Republic Highway. 

Firefighters arrived to find flames on the first floor and heavy smoke throughout the building.

The family who lives there did make it out safely, officials said, and crews got the fire under control in about 20 minutes, but unfortunately damage to the home is extensive.

Witnesses to the fire reported hearing explosions, but fire officials have not commented at this time. 

No injuries were reported, but a dog did pass away in the fire. 

