PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A 49-year-old man was arrested on child porn charges, Pawtucket Police said on Wednesday.

Francis Lamarre, was charged with possession and transfer of child pornography, after officers executed a court-ordered search warrant at his residence on School Street.

After his court appearance, Lamarre was released on $5000 personal recognizance.

