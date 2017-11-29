School bus crash under investigation - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

School bus crash under investigation

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash involving a school bus with children on board snarled traffic during the Wednesday afternoon rush.

Just before 4:00 p.m., the bus was pulling out of the YMCA parking lot onto Breakneck Hill Road when it collided with an SUV.

No one was hurt, authorities noted, but one lane of traffic was shut down while crews cleared the scene.

No word on how many kids were on the bus.

Lincoln Police and the bus company, First Student, are investigating the crash.

