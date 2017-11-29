Man arrested for abuse of elderly Bichon Frise

By: News Staff

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — A man has been arrested after his 14-year-old Bichon Frise was presented to veterinary officials in poor condition.

Michael Almeida, of Coventry, brought his dog, named Chloe, to the State Veterinary Specialists (OSVS) on November 8th.

“The staff at OSVS noted in their report that Chloe, a 14-year-old Bichon Frise, was in poor condition and covered in matted hair and urine. Almeida told staff that Chloe had been fine a day earlier,” said Joseph Warzycha with the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA)

That same day, OSVS contacted RISCPA, believing Almeida may have been neglecting the dog.

Due to her condition, no aid could be administered and Chloe was euthanized.

Almeida, RISCPA authorities said, was uncooperative and did not help in the investigation.

Findings from the investigation were presented to the Coventry Police Department, and subsequently an arrest warrant was issued for Almeida.

He was arrested on Saturday, and charged with one count of Malicious Injury to or Killing of an Animal.

“The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) is committed to investigating complaints of animal abuse and neglect and thanks the Coventry Police Department for their diligence in this case,” concluded Warzycha.

