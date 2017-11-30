Coast Guard search off coast of Mattapoisett - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Coast Guard search off coast of Mattapoisett

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WLNE) — Rescue crews searched the water overnight for a missing boater off the coast of Mattapoisett.

Officials say a distress signal or flare was activated around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Fairhaven Fire Department assisted the Coast Guard in the search.

The Coast Guard told ABC6 News that they conducted a search of site Thursday morning to ensure nothing was missed during Wednesday night’s search.

So far, rescue crews have found no signs of a boater in distress.

