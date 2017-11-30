Rhode Island tax amnesty program to begin

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE (WLNE) — Rhode Islanders behind on paying their taxes have a rare opportunity to catch a break on paying their late bills. The state launches its tax amnesty program tomorrow, giving delinquent tax payers a second chance to pay up, with lesser penalties.

More than 70 thousand notices will be sent out, alerting tax payers and businesses they're eligible for the amnesty program. That means they have the chance to pay all of the taxes they owe, 75 percent of the interest the state would normally charge and have all penalties waived.

The catch is, these tax amnesty returns have to be filed before February 15.

The program not only gives the tax payers a break, but it benefits the state by going into Rhode Island's general fund.



"The amount that's been allocated in the budget is $12.5 million. We've been working hard everyday to make sure that every Rhode Islander who is eligible to participate has the opportunity to participate," says Neena Savage, the state Tax Administrator.

The last time the state had a tax amnesty program was in 2006 and $22 million was collected.

The state has put information about the amnesty program online at www.taxamnesty.ri.gov and a tax amnesty hotline has been set up at 401-574-8650.

