11-month-old Providence baby dies of injuries

11-month-old Providence baby dies of injuries

Arinola Olawusi Arinola Olawusi

By: News Staff

PRVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — An 11-month old infant who has been fighting for his life for months after a disturbing case of child abuse has died.

DCYF says the child died Wednesday at Hasbro Children’s Hospital due to the injuries he sustained back in April of 2017.

The baby’s parents Arinola Olawusi, 33, and Olalekan Olawusi, 40, were charged with child cruelty and neglect.

Police say the baby was found with broken bones in his legs and bite marks.

According to court officials, a search warrant for Olalekan’s arrest on Halloween. ABC6 News was told he has left the country.

Providence, R.I.
401-453-8000

