Seekonk Police make multiple arrests in carjacking case

SEEKONK, MA (WLNE) – Seekonk Police have arrested two Massachusetts men on various charges after recovering a stolen car Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the area of Kohl’s department store on Commerce Way around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a stolen vehicle. Upon their arrival the officers saw the victim’s vehicle turn westbound onto Route 6. The officers engaged their emergency lights and signaled the driver of the vehicle, an older Toyota, to pull over and stop.

The driver ignored the signals, attempting to evade police through several parking lots before losing control of the car and crashing into a curb in the parking lot of the Clarion Inn.

Two men exited the vehicle and fled in different directions. Seekonk Police Officers pursued and apprehended the suspects. The victim identified the suspects as the two men who had stolen his car.

Seekonk Police discovered a knife in the immediate vicinity of where the suspects were apprehended, as well as two air guns and a bag of suspected cocaine in the stolen vehicle.

One suspect was transported to the hospital for evaluation of a preexisting condition.

The vehicle’s operator, Christopher J. Gookin, 22, of Taunton, will be charged with the following offenses:

Failure to Stop for Police

Resisting Arrest

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Carjacking – Firearm-armed

Drug Possession of a Class B Substance

The passenger, Joshua P. Goncalves, 31, of Fall River, will be charged with the following offenses:

Carjacking – Firearm-armed

Drug Possession of a Class B Substance

Resisting Arrest

Both Gookin and Goncalves are expected to be arraigned in court Thursday.

