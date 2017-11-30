Raimondo to celebrate lighting of State House Christmas tree

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Gina Raimondo and first gentleman Andy Moffit are hosting the annual lighting of the State House Christmas tree.

The 25-foot tall Fraser fir placed in the rotunda was donated by a North Kingstown couple.

The Democratic governor and Moffit will read “The Night Before Christmas” after the tree is lit, and entertainment will be provided by the Scituate Elementary School Chorus and the De La Salle Middle School Chorus.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus are also scheduled to appear.

The public is invited, but are asked to bring an unwrapped toy to be donated to charities for under-privileged children.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and the tree lighting is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.

