After baby's death, search for father intensifies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- A baby found severely abused in April has died, and the search for his father is now ramping up as police believe he may have left the country.

Providence Police have now called on US marshals to help in the search for Olalekan Olawusi after he failed to show up for a bial hearing.

His infant son Tobi died Wednesday, nearly eight months after being rushed to Hasbro Children's Hospital with multiple injuries to his head and body.

An autopsy was performed Thursday morning.

Police believe the abuse happened over a period of time.

Olalekan Olawusi now faces charges of criminal negligence and first-degree child abuse.

Police fear he could be out of state, or even fled the country--possibly to Nigeria where he's originally from.

"We're not 100 percent sure where he is, but we're going to do our very best to track him down," said Maj. David Lapatin. "This is something that is done by a monster. There are no words that I can describe what happened."

Tobi's mother, Arinola Olawusi, faces charges of neglect.

Providence Police say it's likely that charges for both parents will be upgraded pending the results of that autopsy.

