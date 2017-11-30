PC, URI Set For Highly Anticipated Matchup - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

PC, URI Set For Highly Anticipated Matchup

Posted: Updated:

The PC Friars and the URI Rams will be renewing their Ocean State rivalry for the 128th time on December 2, with PC holding a 73-54 edge in the series, including a 38-23 mark in Providence . Since the Ryan Center opened, PC has posted a 3-4 record at the arena, which includes wins in each of the last three games in Kingston. In the last 14 meetings between the two teams, Providence holds a 10-4 advantage with the Friars winning the last seven games. Last season, Providence earned a 63-60 win over the No. 21/25 Rams in Providence on December 3, 2016. The last time the two teams played in Kingston, the Friars earned a 74-72 win on December 5, 2015. In the most recent win by URI, the Rams took an 86-82 decision on December 5, 2009 in Kingston. The first two meetings between PC and URI were exhibition contests in Kingston in 1920 and 1921. The first regular season match-up was a 53-38 Friar win at the Rhode Island Auditorium. The series has been continuous since 1935, with the only interruption coming in 1943-44 when PC did not field a team due to World War II. URI is one of five schools the Friars have played over 100 times, with the others being Brown (123 games), Boston College (112 games), St. John's (110 games) and Seton Hall (101 games).
 

