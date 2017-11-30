Greenville Ave. road work has residents losing their patience - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Greenville Ave. road work has residents losing their patience

Posted: Updated:

By Alana Cerrone

acerrone@abc6.com

@Alana_Cerrone

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) - For the last 50 plus years, Michael D'Agnillo and his wife have lived on Greenville Ave., but these days their view is different.

Crews are laying water and sewer pipes for the new Citizens Bank campus down the road, and their home is front and center to the construction.

It started in April. He says his street is filled with heavy equipment, blocking off roads, and his driveway.

Construction has been taking place in front of their home for the past several months but they're not the only ones affected - anyone who travels on Greenville Avenue is hit with road closures and detours.

Mayor Joe Polisena assures residents the inconvenience will be worth it for a brand new road, convenient access to 295, and new water and sewer pipes at a lower cost.

D'Agnillo says residents were never given the choice before it was green-lighted, but Polisena says the Citizens Bank plan was well-vetted with the public.

(C) WLNE-TV 2017

