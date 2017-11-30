Cranston Police seeking candy bandits

By: News Staff

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston Police are seeking help identifying the “Candyland Criminals,” two individuals who allegedly stole over $250 worth of candy.

The theft took place at the Edgewood Walgreens located on Broad Street on November 21st.

Police said a store employee witnessed the two stuffing a reusable bag. Without accusing the two of stealing, the employee then offered to ring the customers up, but they just walked out of the store.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identification of the suspects is encouraged to contact the Cranston Police Department as ask for Detective Ryan at 401-942-2211.

