UPDATE: Wrong way driver involved in serious crash on 295 North

UPDATE: Wrong way driver involved in serious crash on 295 North

By: News Staff

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A serious head-on crash that sent two to Rhode Island Hospital is under investigation, Rhode Island State Police said Thursday night.

The crash, involving a wrong way driver, happened in the high speed lane of 295 North.

One of the cars also caught fire, forcing authorities to close three lanes south of Exit 7/Route 44 Thursday evening for a little over three hours.

As of 10:44 p.m., all lanes were open.

Both people transported were the sole occupants of each vehicle, and suffered non life-threatening injuries, said Laura Meade Kirk with Rhode Island State Police.

The investigation is ongoing.

ABC6 News will update you as soon as new information becomes available.  

