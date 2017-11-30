Former Cranston Police Chief arrested for domestic assault - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Former Cranston Police Chief arrested for domestic assault

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Cranston Police Department Courtesy of the Cranston Police Department

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The former Chief of the Cranston Police Department has been arrested for domestic assault.

Former Colonel Marco Palombo, 53, of Cranston, was arrested early Thursday evening around 6:30 p.m., after dispatched received a 911 call from his residence.

Colonel Michael Winquist with the Cranston Police Department told ABC6 News the call was pertaining to a domestic incident, and based on observations by responding officers as well as witnesses, Palombo was taken into custody. 

He was processed at the very station he used to command, being arraigned before a justice of the peace on the charges of domestic assault and domestic disorderly conduct. 

Palombo was released on $1000 personal recognizance, and ordered to have no contact with the victim, authorities noted. 

He is scheduled to be fully arraigned in December. 

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.