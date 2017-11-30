Former Cranston Police Chief arrested for domestic assault

By: News Staff

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The former Chief of the Cranston Police Department has been arrested for domestic assault.

Former Colonel Marco Palombo, 53, of Cranston, was arrested early Thursday evening around 6:30 p.m., after dispatched received a 911 call from his residence.

Colonel Michael Winquist with the Cranston Police Department told ABC6 News the call was pertaining to a domestic incident, and based on observations by responding officers as well as witnesses, Palombo was taken into custody.

He was processed at the very station he used to command, being arraigned before a justice of the peace on the charges of domestic assault and domestic disorderly conduct.

Palombo was released on $1000 personal recognizance, and ordered to have no contact with the victim, authorities noted.

He is scheduled to be fully arraigned in December.

