Reaction pouring in to Flynn guilty plea

Reaction is pouring in from members of Rhode Island's congressional delegation in the wake of former national security adviser Michael Flynn's guilty plea in federal court Friday morning.

The Middletown native now admits he gave false statements to the FBI.

"Mr. Flynn’s behavior constituted a serious risk to national security and a betrayal of the public trust. Three-star generals don’t want to go to prison, so his cooperation is no surprise,” said Senator Sheldon Whitehouse.

Congressman David Cicilline calls the news incredibly serious.

"No matter how much the President diminishes this ongoing investigation, it's clear that Robert Mueller is doing his job,” said Cicilline

Flynn is the first former Trump official to face criminal charges.

"President Trump has been saying for months, for 10 months the entire term of his presidency that there's nothing to this Russia story. There's something to this Russia story. Your National Security Adviser just pleaded guilty as a part of the investigation,” said Jim Ludes of Salve Regina's Pell Center.

Ludes says this news speaks volumes of what's to come in the Mueller investigation.

"Certainly seems to indicate that the investigation is getting closer and closer to the inner circle of the Trump administration,” said Ludes.

To that end, Congressman Jim Langevin issuing a statement saying

"This development only further reinforces my concerns about the President's judgment,” said Langevin.

Senator Jack Reed also responded in a statement reading in part, "It is disturbing that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin seem to be birds of a feather in terms of refusing to acknowledge Russian interference in our 2016 presidential election. The American people deserve to know why..."

