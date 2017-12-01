Firefighters' union votes to support overtime pay agreement

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence firefighters have approved a proposed settlement regarding disputed overtime payments.

Members of the International Association of Firefighters Local 799 voted 206-30 in favor of an agreement that will pay them $5.9 million over the next two fiscal years.

The Providence City Council has also approved a resolution to signal support for the agreement.

The deal is expected to win judges' approval in Rhode Island Superior Court and U.S. District Court.

The agreement settles a lawsuit filed by the union over the amount members say they should have been paid during shift configurations made by Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza.

Under the terms of the deal, the funds will be divided up by the firefighters based on the amount of overtime they worked.

