Firefighters' union votes to support overtime pay agreement - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Firefighters' union votes to support overtime pay agreement

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence firefighters have approved a proposed settlement regarding disputed overtime payments.        

Members of the International Association of Firefighters Local 799 voted 206-30 in favor of an agreement that will pay them $5.9 million over the next two fiscal years.             

The Providence City Council has also approved a resolution to signal support for the agreement.     

The deal is expected to win judges' approval in Rhode Island Superior Court and U.S. District Court.

The agreement settles a lawsuit filed by the union over the amount members say they should have been paid during shift configurations made by Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza.

Under the terms of the deal, the funds will be divided up by the firefighters based on the amount of overtime they worked.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.