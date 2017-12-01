Two pedestrians in Taunton killed within 24-hours of each other

By: News Staff

TAUNTON, M.A. (WLNE) – Two pedestrians are dead after trying to cross the street, both instances happening within 24-hours of each other.

Local police responded to the area of 85 Constitution Drive at 7:45 A.M. Thursday morning to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a car.

54 year old Jeannine Blanchard of Swansea M.A. was trying to cross the road when she was hit and killed by 57-year-old Rene Diaz of Shrewsbury M.A.

Less than 24-hours later at 5:25 A.M. Friday morning, police responded to another reported pedestrian hit, this time on Broadway Street.

Police say the 68-year-old pedestrian was struck by 42-year-old Taunton resident Edna Leandres. The pedestrian was transported to Morton hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are not releasing the 68-year-old pedestrian’s name until his next of kin is notified.

Both instances are still under investigation and are not believed to be related to each other.

