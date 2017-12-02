Kahn-Cleary Wins WBC USNBC Featherweight Title In Hometown of Pr - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Kahn-Cleary Wins WBC USNBC Featherweight Title In Hometown of Providence

Posted: Updated:

Providence native Toka Kahn-Cleary won the WBC USNBC Featherweight Championship in his hometown of Providence during Evander Holyfield's Real Deal promotion.

Kahn Cleary forced a technical knockout on John Vincent Moralde after the seventh round

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.