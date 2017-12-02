Kahn-Cleary Wins WBC USNBC Featherweight Title In Hometown of Providence

Providence native Toka Kahn-Cleary won the WBC USNBC Featherweight Championship in his hometown of Providence during Evander Holyfield's Real Deal promotion.Kahn Cleary forced a technical knockout on John Vincent Moralde after the seventh round
