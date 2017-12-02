Foley, Sukumaran Score Twice To Lead PC Hockey Past UNH Friday

Providence College Press Release

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Erik Foley and Vimal Sukumaran each recorded two goals as the No. 9 Providence College men’s hockey team cruised to a 5-2 win over No. 13/14 New Hampshire in a key Hockey East contest on Friday night at Schneider Arena.

SCORE

No. 9 Providence – 5 | No. 13/14 New Hampshire – 2

RECORDS

Providence – 9-5-1 (6-3-1 HEA) | New Hampshire – 7-5-1 (3-4-1 HEA)

VENUE

Schneider Arena – Providence, R.I.

GOALIES

Hawkey (PC) – 20 saves

Tirone (UNH) – 26 saves; Robinson – 7 saves

NOTES

- The Friars jumped on the board early just 1:01 into the contest as Kasper Björkqvist notched his sixth goal of the season and first goal in five games on a coast-to-coast rush.

- Jacob Bryson recorded his team-leading 10th assist of the season on the play.

- Providence jumped out to a 5-0 lead in shots before the Wildcats outshot the Friars by a 9-4 margin to conclude the first period.

- Hayden Hawkey made multiple key saves in the first period, none better than a point-blank stop on UNH’s Jason Salvaggio.

- Foley gave the Friars a 2-1 lead just 40 seconds into the second period after intercepting a pass in the Wildcats’ zone and firing a wrister past Tirone.

- Sukumaran notched his fourth of the season after a shot that whistled over the blocker of Tirone with 40 seconds remaining in the period.

- Foley added his second of the evening on a delayed penalty 4:03 into the third period with Brandon Duhaime setting the screen in front for his team-leading ninth goal of the season.

- The Wildcats cut the deficit to 4-2 at the 11:44 mark on a strike from Marcus Vela.

- Sukumaran rounded out the scoring at 16:17 with his fifth of the season off of assists by Robbie Hennessey and Shane Kavanagh.

- Foley now has 14 points in his last seven games (6-8-14) after a three-point performance on Friday night.

- Brian Pinho extended his point streak to six games (3-5-8) with an assist on Friday.

- Providence’s unbeaten streak in Hockey East games was extended to five games (4-0-1).

- The Friars’ three-game winning streak over New Hampshire is the longest streak over the Wildcats since 1992.

- Bryson finished the night at +5, while defense partner Tommy Davis finished at +4.

HOW THEY SCORED

1-0 (PC) – 1:01/1st – EV – Kasper Björkqvist (Bryson) – Coast-to-coast rush and net drive on the backhand past Tirone.

1-1 (UNH) – 17:52/1st – EV – Brendan van Riemsdyk (Blackburn, Kelleher) – Centering feed from behind the net out front to van Riemsdyk for a one-timer.

2-1 (PC) – 0:40/2nd – EV – Erik Foley – Intercepted a pass in the UNH zone and wristed a shot inside the far post.

3-1 (PC) – 19:40/2nd – EV – Vimal Sukumaran (Foley) – Snap shot over the blocker of Tirone from the top of the circles.

4-1 (PC) – 4:03/3rd – DP – Erik Foley (Bryson, Pinho) – Whirl-around shot from the half wall through a screen.

4-2 (UNH) – 11:44/3rd – EV – Marcus Vela (Gildon, Marks) – Wrist shot from the top of the circles over the blocker of Hawkey.

5-2 (PC) – 16:17/3rd – EV – Vimal Sukumaran (Hennessey, Kavanagh) – Hennessey centered it to Sukumaran at the top of the crease and he swept a shot through the five-hole of Robinson.

PC GAME HIGHS

Goals: Foley, Sukumaran (2)

Assists: Bryson (2)

Points: Foley (3)

Shots: Conway, Foley (5)

POWER PLAYS

Providence – 0/4

New Hampshire – 0/2

SHOTS

Providence – 38

New Hampshire – 22

UP NEXT

The Friars and Wildcats will conclude their regular season series tomorrow night at the Whittemore Center in Durham, N.H.

For more updates on the Providence College men's hockey program, follow the team on Twitter @FriarsHockey.