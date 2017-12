By Nick Coit

Down 35-20 headed into the 4th quarter, North Attleboro scoring twice in the final 10 minutes to rally and make it a two-point game. But the Red Rocketeers falling just short in a 35-33 loss to St. John's (Shrewsbury) in the MIAA Division 3 Super Bowl Friday night at Gillette Stadium.