Rehoboth Police respond to multiple hit-and-runs

REHOBOTH, MA (WLNE) – Rehoboth Police responded to the scenes of multiple non-fatal hit-and-run accidents Friday evening.

Rehoboth Police first responded to the area of 206 Winthrop Street around 6:00 p.m. Friday for reports of a pedestrian struck by a car. Officers on the scene found a female victim lying on the shoulder of the roadway. The victim, a 41-year old woman, was conscious and reported that had been struck from behind while walking westbound. She was unable to identify the vehicle that had struck her, or any other details concerning the accident.

Members of the Rehoboth Fire Department and Ambulance treated the victim on the scene, after which she was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.

Based on initial investigation Rehoboth Police say that the suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark blue colored 2011 or newer model BMW 3-series, The vehicle is believed to be missing a passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact Officer Jeffrey Perry at 508-252-3722.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Rehoboth Police were alerted to a second, unrelated hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Tremont and Anawan Streets. Officers were told that before their arrival on scene a white Nissan sedan with front-end damage had fled the scene.

Officers on scene determined that all six passengers in the car that was struck were uninjured, and alerted neighboring police departments to be on the lookout for the suspect car, last seen traveling south on Anawan Street.

Shortly after, Dighton Police reported a vehicle matching the suspect’s description traveling westbound on Wellington Street in Dighton.

Dighton Police stopped the vehicle and a Rehoboth Police officer responded to the scene. The Rehoboth Officer determined that the vehicle stopped in Dighton was the same vehicle that fled from the Rehoboth crash site.

The driver, Sonya Paiva, 46, of Warren, R.I., faces pending charges for Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Property Damage and Negligent Operation.

