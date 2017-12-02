Newport vandals turn themselves in

By News Staff

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) – The suspects in last month’s vandalism case on the Newport Cliff Walk have turned themselves in, Newport Police say.

On November 25 Newport Police Officers responded to the cliff walk in the area of 646 Bellevue Avenue for a report of 2 females spray painting the sea wall. By the time officers arrived on the scene, the suspects had left the area.

Newport Police say that around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jocelyn Senecal, 22, and Jenna Senecal, 22, both of East Providence, turned themselves in at the Newport Police Station. They were both charged with 1 misdemeanor count of Graffiti and 1 misdemeanor count of Conspiracy. They will both appear in Newport District Court on December 13, 2017.

