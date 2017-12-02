Newport vandals turn themselves in - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Newport vandals turn themselves in

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) – The suspects in last month’s vandalism case on the Newport Cliff Walk have turned themselves in, Newport Police say.

On November 25 Newport Police Officers responded to the cliff walk in the area of 646 Bellevue Avenue for a report of 2 females spray painting the sea wall. By the time officers arrived on the scene, the suspects had left the area.

Newport Police say that around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jocelyn Senecal, 22, and Jenna Senecal, 22, both of East Providence, turned themselves in at the Newport Police Station. They were both charged with 1 misdemeanor count of Graffiti and 1 misdemeanor count of Conspiracy. They will both appear in Newport District Court on December 13, 2017.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.