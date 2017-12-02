Body of Onset man discovered by authorities

By News Staff

WAREHAM, MA (WLNE) – The body of a deceased man was discovered in close proximity to his workplace by Onset and Wareham Police and Fire Friday.

Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, a member of the Onset Fire Department was conducting a routine inspection in the area of Marc Anthony’s Pizzeria at 190 Onset Avenue, Wareham, when the body of an apparently deceased adult male was found. The Wareham Police Department and Wareham EMS were immediately notified, and confirmed the man as deceased.

The deceased was identified as a 36-year old Onset resident who was known to be a staff member at Marc Anthony’s Pizzeria. Police say the body does not appear to have been in the location for an extended period of time.

The official cause of death is yet to be determined, but Police say there is no evidence so far of foul play, and there is no present danger regarding the public. Wareham Police have declined to identify the deceased at this time, pending family notification.

The matter is being investigated by Wareham Police Detective Division and Massachusetts State Police Detectives.

