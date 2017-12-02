RI Congressional Delegation reacts to Tax Bill passage

By: Chloe Leshner

cleshner@abc6.com

@cleshnerabc

After hours of debate and last minute changes, a huge victory for Senate Republicans late last night, voting to pass its version of a major tax reform bill.

Reaction from top state officials has been pouring in, many saying these tax cuts are a step in the wrong direction and will hurt middle class Americans.

While many Americans were fast asleep, Senate Republicans were working down to the wire to pass their tax bill. It's the largest change to the U.S. Tax Code in 30 years and members of Rhode Island's Congressional Delegation say it threatens middle class Americans.

"It's borrowing money from china to give tax cuts to the biggest corporations and the wealthiest people in this country and leaving the bill for that on the middle class and the next generation," says Congressman David Cicilline.

Taxpayers will see many changes like the elimination of the Obamacare mandate, slashing the corporate tax rate and doubling standard deductions but getting rid of individual state and local income tax deductions.

Senator Jack Reed calls this tax plan "a disaster for the middle class" and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse says its "a giveaway to Republican donors."

Republicans were revising their tax bill until the very end, Democrats not happy that they presented the 497 page document just hours before the vote.

"It's gone through the regular order. The Democrats had plenty of notice. Chairman Hatch can attest to all of multiple hearings, markups, open amendment process, everybody had plenty of opportunity," says Senator Mitch McConnell.

Though Republicans are happy they finally got a win, Congressman Cicilline sees dark clouds ahead.

"The Republicans have made it pretty clear that they were determined to get a win on the board no matter what and I think the American people are going to lose as a consequence," he says.

Next the House and Senate will need to come to an agreement on the Tax Bill, President Trump is hoping to sign it into law before Christmas.

(C) WLNE/ABC 6 2017