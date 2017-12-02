Bryant Unable To Overcome Early Deficit Against UNH

Sophomore Ikenna Ndugba (Boston, Mass.) matched his career-high with 22 points, but the Bryant University men's basketball team was held off on the road by New Hampshire, 75-59, Saturday at Lundholm Gymnasium.

GAME INFORMATION

New Hampshire 75, Bryant 59

Records: Bryant (1-7), New Hampshire (2-6)

Location: Lundholm Gymnasium (Durham, N.H.)

Attendance: 369

KEY MOMENTS

Bryant trailed 12-2 early in the contest, but brought the deficit within five thanks to a 9-2 run that included five points from Ndugba.

New Hampshire led by 11 early in the second half before Bryant trimmed the deficit to five on a three-point play by senior Bosko Kostur (Melbourne, Australia) with 13:52 to go.

Bryant would pull within six with 5:29 to go, but New Hampshire was able to hold off Bryant down the stretch.

HOW IT HAPPENED

New Hampshire opened the game on a 12-2 run that led to a Bryant timeout. Out of the timeout, the Bulldogs brought it to within seven, but the Wildcats pushed the lead back to 12 at 26-14 with 8:19 remaining in the half.

A 9-2 Bryant run with five points from Ndugba brought the Bulldogs to within 28-23 with 4:52 to go in the half.

New Hampshire would take a 37-29 lead into the locker room. Ndugba led all scorers in the first half with 12 points.

The Wildcats extended the lead to 11 at 47-36 with 13:52 to go, but the Bulldogs scored the next five, trimming the deficit to five on Kostur's three-point play.

New Hampshire would answer, using a 7-0 run to go up 14 at 59-45 with 9:40 to play. Bryant closed it to six with 5:29 to go on a jumper by sophomore Adam Grant (Franklin, Va.) to make the score 61-55.

The Wildcats were able to close out the contest from the free-throw line, as New Hampshire shot 14-for-16 from the line in the game.

STATS

Ndugba scored 22 points on 6-of-12 shooting and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line. The sophomore added five assists.

Grant recorded 11 points and four rebounds.

Kostur tallied eight points, while senior Gus Riley (Nelson, New Zealand) chipped in eight points and six rebounds.

Freshman Brandon Carroll (Brewster, N.Y.) tallied a career-high six points on his first two career made three-pointers.

GAME NOTES

New Hampshire evened the Division I series at 3-3 with its victory Saturday

Kostur moved into sole possession of ninth place in scoring in Bryant's Division I era with 681 career points, passing Marcel Pettway, who had 673 from 2015-17.

Ndugba was in double figures in scoring for the sixth-straight game and 14th time in his career. The sophomore guard is averaging 16.3 points per game during that six-game stretch.

Grant was in double figures for the 28th time in 40 career games.

Senior Aram Martin (San Antonio, Texas) made his first career start in Saturday's contest.

UP NEXT

Bryant is back in action Wednesday at 7 p.m. when the Bulldogs travel to Albany to begin the Houzz Gotham Classic Presented by TicketIQ. The game against the Great Danes can be seen on ESPN3.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2017-18 campaign are currently available by clicking HERE.

Follow Bryant University men's basketball on Twitter and Instagram to get an inside look at the program.