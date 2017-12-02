Kyrie Helps Celtics Hold Off Suns - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Kyrie Helps Celtics Hold Off Suns

Posted: Updated:

 Kyrie Irving had a key 3-pointer and a driving basket in the closing two minutes, helping the Boston Celtics beat the Phoenix Suns 116-111 on Saturday.
        Irving finished with 19 points, leading a balanced attack for Boston. Jaylen Brown and Marcus Morris each scored 17 points, Jayson Tatum had 15 and Al Horford added 14 points and 11 assists.
        Devin Booker scored a season-high 38 points for Phoenix in his first game at TD Garden since he put up 70 against the Celtics on March 24. T.J. Warren had 19 points, and Tyson Chandler finished with 14 points and 18 rebounds.
 

