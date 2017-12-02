Lussier Leads La Salle To State Championship, Snaps Bishop Hendr - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Lussier Leads La Salle To State Championship, Snaps Bishop Hendricken's Streak At Seven

Sophomore quarterback Nate Lussier scored three touchdowns, and scored the go-ahead two point conversion with under a minute left, and La Salle beat Bishop Hendricken for the RIIL Division I State football Championship.

The win snaps Hendricken's seven-year state championship streak. The Rams had lost to the Hawks in the past three previous championships, and six of the last seven. 

Hendricken led 21-14 in the third quarter, but Lussier's third QB sneak touchdown set up his go ahead scramble. 

It's the Rams first state title since 2008.

