Cranston East pulled away from Portsmouth in the first half, and rode that lead to a 42-28 win in the Division I Super Bowl at their home Cranston Stadium.



Tied at 14 in the second quarter, the Thunderbolts used a long punt return to set up the go-ahead score. They added to that lead before the half on a Justin Neary touchdown pass to Isiah Hinds after a scramble.



Neary was named the game's most valuable player.