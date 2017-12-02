9 Friars Drop Defensive Struggle at #13 UNH

The No. 9 Providence College men’s hockey team was blanked at No. 13/14 New Hampshire, 1-0, on Saturday night at the Whittemore Center in Durham, N.H.

SCORE

No. 9 Providence – 0 | No. 13/14 New Hampshire – 1

RECORDS

Providence – 9-6-1 (6-4-1 HEA) | New Hampshire – 8-5-1 (4-4-1 HEA)

VENUE

Whittemore Center – Durham, N.H.

GOALIES

Hawkey (PC) – 25 saves

Tirone (UNH) – 24 saves

NOTES

- The teams battled through an even first period, both landing eight shots on goal but the Wildcats broke through with the period’s lone goal as Richard Boyd sent a shot through traffic for his first goal of the season at the 7:12 mark.

- Scott Conway and Josh Wilkins each had a team-high two shots in the first period.

- Foley now has 14 points in his last seven games (6-8-14) after a three-point performance on Friday night.

- Each team went scoreless over two power play opportunities apiece in the second period.

- Hawkey kept the Friars within one-goal after making sparkling post-to-post saves on Shane Eiserman and Brendan van Riemsdyk late in the second period.

- Providence killed off two UNH power plays in the final 10 minutes of the game.

- The Friars put nine shots on goal in the third period but couldn’t solve Tirone, who finished the night with 24 saves.

- Brian Pinho’s six-game and Erik Foley’s seven-game point streaks were snapped on Saturday night.

- Providence’s unbeaten streak in Hockey East games was snapped at five games (4-0-1).

- The Friars were shutout for the third time this season and first time since Nov. 3 at Boston University. All three shutouts have come on the road.

HOW THEY SCORED

1-0 (UNH) – 7:012/1st – EV – Richard Boyd (Nazarian) – Wrist shot through traffic from the point.

POWER PLAYS

Providence – 0/5

New Hampshire – 0/5

SHOTS

Providence – 24

New Hampshire – 26

UP NEXT

The Friars conclude the first half of the regular season next weekend with a pair of home games against RIT beginning Friday night at Schneider Arena.

For more updates on the Providence College men's hockey program, follow the team on Twitter @FriarsHockey.