9 Friars Drop Defensive Struggle at #13 UNH

The No. 9 Providence College men’s hockey team was blanked at No. 13/14 New Hampshire, 1-0, on Saturday night at the Whittemore Center in Durham, N.H.
SCORE
No. 9 Providence – 0 | No. 13/14 New Hampshire – 1
RECORDS
Providence – 9-6-1 (6-4-1 HEA) | New Hampshire – 8-5-1 (4-4-1 HEA)
VENUE
Whittemore Center – Durham, N.H.
GOALIES
Hawkey (PC) – 25 saves
Tirone (UNH) – 24 saves
NOTES
- The teams battled through an even first period, both landing eight shots on goal but the Wildcats broke through with the period’s lone goal as Richard Boyd sent a shot through traffic for his first goal of the season at the 7:12 mark.
- Scott Conway and Josh Wilkins each had a team-high two shots in the first period.
- Foley now has 14 points in his last seven games (6-8-14) after a three-point performance on Friday night.
- Each team went scoreless over two power play opportunities apiece in the second period.
- Hawkey kept the Friars within one-goal after making sparkling post-to-post saves on Shane Eiserman and Brendan van Riemsdyk late in the second period.
- Providence killed off two UNH power plays in the final 10 minutes of the game.
- The Friars put nine shots on goal in the third period but couldn’t solve Tirone, who finished the night with 24 saves.
- Brian Pinho’s six-game and Erik Foley’s seven-game point streaks were snapped on Saturday night.
- Providence’s unbeaten streak in Hockey East games was snapped at five games (4-0-1).
- The Friars were shutout for the third time this season and first time since Nov. 3 at Boston University. All three shutouts have come on the road.
HOW THEY SCORED
1-0 (UNH) – 7:012/1st – EV – Richard Boyd (Nazarian) – Wrist shot through traffic from the point.
POWER PLAYS
Providence – 0/5
New Hampshire – 0/5
SHOTS
Providence – 24
New Hampshire – 26
UP NEXT
The Friars conclude the first half of the regular season next weekend with a pair of home games against RIT beginning Friday night at Schneider Arena.
