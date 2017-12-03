Bryant Women Advance To Face Brown in Tipoff Tournament Championship

Although Rhode Island (1-5) had a lead of 14, the Rams could not finish for a victory, falling 58-53 to Bryant (1-6) on Saturday afternoon.

Rhody defense held the Bulldogs to 4-for-13 in field goals in the first quarter. The Rams entered the second period up 18-13.

In the second, Rhode Island committed seven fouls and sent Bryant to the line where they scored on 4-of-7. The Bulldogs tied the score 23-23 after going on a 9-2 run with 3:54 remaining in the half. However after back-to-back layups by Dina Motrechuk and Maia Moffitt, the Rams entered the break up 28-24.

Rhody pushed the lead to as much as 14 in the third quarter after a layup by Jalissa Ross with 3:05 left in the period.

Bryant cut the lead to five after going on a 8-0 run in the first three minutes of the fourth. A Kierra Palmer 3-ball cut the Rhody lead to just two with 6:16 to play. Bryant evened the score at 47-47 after a Naomi Ashley jumpshot. Rhody regained their lead with a layup by Nicole Jorgensen with 4:30 remaining. A pair of good free throws by Bryant's Hannah Scalan tied the score back at 49. A classic and-one sent Sydney Hollaway to the line for a three-point play, putting Bryant up 54-49.

Bryant took the eventual win after forced fouls by Rhody down the last minute sent the Bulldogs to the line, where they made 5-of-5.

Inside the Box Score

Sophomore Ednaija Lassiter returned for the Rams in the starting lineup for the first time this season after missing the last five games due to injury. She scored eight points, grabbed three rebounds, and had three steals.

Junior Dina Motrechuk had 10 rebounds, six points, five blocks and one steal in 19 minutes of play.

Freshman Marta Vargas led all scorers with nine points. She also grabbed five boards and three steals.

Sophomore Nicole Jorgensen returned for Rhody after missing the last four games due to injury. She had five points and five rebounds in 12 minutes off the bench.

Rhode Island held the advantage in points in the paint, edging Bryant 25-24.

Stat of the Game

34 - Bryant scored 34 points off Rhode Island turnovers.

Up Next

The Ocean State Tip-Off Tournament continues tomorrow, Dec. 3. The Rams face Providence College at 12 p.m.