UPDATE: Police link East Providence robbery and stabbing to simi

UPDATE: Police link East Providence robbery and stabbing to similar crime in Pawtucket

By News Staff

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police say that a robbery and stabbing at an East Providence liquor store Saturday night is connected a robbery in Pawtucket earlier the same night, and the search is on for the two men who did it. 

Just before 9PM, two men in masks and dark clothing entered the store, robbing the clerk at knifepoint.

But they weren't done. Police say they also tried to rob a 68-year-old customer.

When that failed, they began to leave--but that customer fought back. The suspects then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The injured customer was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

East Providence Police confirmed Sunday morning that the robbery at Town Wine and Spirits is connected to another robbery that occurred earlier Saturday night in Pawtucket, where two masked men robbed Colonial Liquors at 128 Summit St at knife point and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

East Providence and Pawtucket Police Departments have said that they are working hand in hand to bring the suspects in. 

East Providence Police say the suspects are still on the loose, but officers and the department’s K-9 unit are currently searching for them.

Anyone with information on either robbery is asked to contact East Providence and Pawtucket Police.

