Washington Post reports CVS to buy Aetna for $69 billion

The Washington Post reports that CVS has agreed to buy Aetna for $69B

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Washington Post reports Sunday that CVS health, the Woonsocket-based pharmacy and healthcare company, has agreed to purchase Aetna, a Connecticut-based health insurance company, for $69-billion dollars in a deal that some believe could significantly shake things up in the health care market.

The Washington Post says the move aims to create a massive healthcare company, transforming their 9,700 pharmacy storefronts into healthcare hubs for primary care and basic procedures.

ABC6 is following this story as it develops, and will provide details as they emerge.

