Annual Festa di Natale brings holiday spirit to Federal Hill

Annual Festa di Natale brings holiday spirit to Federal Hill

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- The holiday spirit was alive in Federal Hill for an Italian Christmas celebration.

The annual Festa di Natale attracted dozens to De Pasquale Square.

There was hearty food, live music, and of course Santa!

"We just wanted to bring a little bit of a family friendly atmosphere to federal hill especially in the past few years when things haven't been in the best spirits in the area. So we started this three years ago. It's really for the children but it is something that brings a good light to the area," said organizer Lia Bellini.

Organizers tell us the festival continues to grow every year.

