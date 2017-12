Jake Gelinas hit Ryan Lockwood for a nine-yard touchdown to break a 7-7 tie, and Burrillville took a lead it wouldn't relinquish to win the Division III Super Bowl, 21-14 over the Providence Country Day-Wheeler-Junaita Sanchez Co-Op.



The Co-Op got as close as seven points in the fourth quarter, but the Broncos thwarted the Cavaliers' desparation attempt.