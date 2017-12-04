State seeks more input on proposed Memorial Hospital closure - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

State seeks more input on proposed Memorial Hospital closure

By: The Associated Press

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island health officials are holding a second meeting to give people another opportunity to tell them how closing Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket would impact the community.

The state Department of Health says it is holding a public meeting Monday so people can comment on Care New England’s applications to close the hospital’s emergency department and to transfer the primary care services.

Many attendees at the first meeting this month pleaded for the hospital to remain open, saying nearby residents may not be able to travel to other hospitals. Others said hospital closings reflect the changing health care industry.

Care New England took over the struggling hospital in 2013. Plans to close the hospital were recently announced, but require state approval.

The meeting is at 5 p.m. at Pawtucket’s Elizabeth Baldwin School.

