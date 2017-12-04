Lawmaker wants panel to study National Grid practices - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Lawmaker wants panel to study National Grid practices

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island lawmaker says he plans to introduce legislation to develop a study commission on the National Grid's business practices.

Representative Robert Lancia said Friday the commission would request the utility to open up its books. He plans to introduce the bill this upcoming legislative session.

The Cranston Democrat noted electric rate increases in recent months for Rhode Island residents and the utility’s response time to storm-related power outages in October, which has been under scrutiny.

National Grid said last week it wants to increase distribution rates. Residential electric bills would rise by 6 percent and gas bills would increase by 5 percent.

The utility’s proposal has been criticized by Rhode Island lawmakers and officials, including Democratic Governor Gina Raimondo.

