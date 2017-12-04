North Smithfield banquet hall closes - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

North Smithfield banquet hall closes

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — A popular banquet hall in North Smithfield abruptly closed right before the busy holiday season.

The Pines Restaurant has slowly been cutting back on hours. Most recently, they have been open on weekends.

However, last week, the restaurant called families and businesses with events planned at the site saying they are now permanently closed.

ABC6 News has reached out to The Pines Restaurant ownership for comment on the sudden closure, but have yet to hear back.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.