North Smithfield banquet hall closes

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — A popular banquet hall in North Smithfield abruptly closed right before the busy holiday season.

The Pines Restaurant has slowly been cutting back on hours. Most recently, they have been open on weekends.

However, last week, the restaurant called families and businesses with events planned at the site saying they are now permanently closed.

ABC6 News has reached out to The Pines Restaurant ownership for comment on the sudden closure, but have yet to hear back.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017