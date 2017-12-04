New ownership for Munroe Dairy

By: News Staff

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Munroe Dairy will soon have some new owners, but it will stay a local company.

Munroe announced Monday that it has been sold to a group of long time customers who plan to continue delivering farm to table milk and other products.

All of their 73 employees will keep their jobs and the headquarters will remain in East Providence.

The new owners say they plan to launch a new app as well as a commercial kitchen.

Munroe has been in business since 1881.

