PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Roger Williams Park Zoo is closed Monday because of a construction accident.

Director Jeremy Goodman says a contractor hit a power line, which caused the zoo to lose all power.

The zoo says all of the workers and animals are safe and they are working to get the power back on. They expect to re-open as usual Tuesday.

