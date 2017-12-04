Rosenberg to step aside for now as Senate leader - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rosenberg to step aside for now as Senate leader

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Boston Globe Courtesy of the Boston Globe

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

BOSTON (AP) — A spokesman says Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg has agreed to step aside as leader of the chamber during an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations surrounding his husband, Bryon Hefner.              

Rosenberg had previously planned to remain on as Senate President but recuse himself from all matters related to the investigation.

But on Monday he informed colleagues just prior to a Democratic caucus that he would not serve as president during the probe, though he will remain in the Senate.            

The Senate is likely to vote Monday to authorize the appointment of an independent investigator whose  focus likely would be on whether Rosenberg knew about Bryon Hefner's alleged behavior, or if Hefner had any clout when it came to Senate matters.              

Rosenberg has not been accused of wrongdoing. He expressed shock over the allegations and maintained Hefner exerted no influence on the Senate              

Several men told The Boston Globe that Hefner sexually assaulted or harassed them.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.