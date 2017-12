By: News Staff

FALL RIVER (WLNE) — Fall River Police are asking for the public's help in catching a man who committed a robbery.

The suspect took the wallet and cash from someone near East Main Street on November 25th, police said. He was unarmed while committing the robbery.

If anyone recognizes this person, you are asked to please contact Fall River Police at 508-676-8511.

