Five displaced following Providence fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire that displaced five people on Monday is under investigation authorities said.

Crews were dispatched to a residence on Howell Street around 4:21 p.m., where there was a report of a fire on the first floor.

Upon arrival, firefighters found fire in the walls of the first floor, and that the flames were quickly spreading to the above floors.

Authorities said it took around twenty minutes to knock down the blaze, and that the house sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported.

